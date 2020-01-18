PM Imran to inaugurate Gujranwala shuttle train on Feb 5th
06:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Gujranwala shuttle train on 5th of next month, the Radio Pakistan reports.
Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Saturday, he said twenty new freight trains will be run this year while Mughalpura Lahore dry port will be inaugurated in coming days after a gap of six years.
He said that the consultation is underway with Chinese officials for ML1 project.
Sheikh Rashid said that more than one hundred thousand employees will be recruited in railways.
