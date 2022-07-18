Pakistani celebrities react to PTI's victory in Punjab by-election

LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, (PTI) emerged victorious in crucial Punjab by-election as it has won in 15 out of total 20 constituencies of the province.

According to unofficial results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz obtained four seats while one seat was obtained by independent candidate.

Imran Khan in his message said: “I want to first thank our PTI workers & voters of Punjab for defeating not just PMLN candidates but the entire state machinery, esp harassment by police, & a totally biased ECP. Thank you to all our Allies, PMLQ, MWM & Sunni Ittehad Council”.

He said that the only way forward from here is to hold fair and free elections under a credible ECP. “Any other path will only lead to greater political uncertainty & further economic chaos,” Khan concluded.

As PTI bagged victory in the by-elections, Pakistani celebrities took to social media to share their reactions.

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez said that people of Pakistan given a strong verdict on their political awareness and maturity in the by-elections.

“Let’s see how our political leaders wil take this result. Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI & all his political workers. Once again big responsibility to deliver for the people of Pakistan,” he wrote on Twitter.

Actress Mishi Khan also congratulated Imran Khan over victory in by-election.

“Congratulations @imrankhan.pti & @ptiofficialeng @ptiofficial for a clean sweep in the #punjabbyelections ,“ she said.

While taking a jibe at PML-N and other political parties, Mishi wrote that people are no more interested in “the qeemay walay Naan , biryani or free attay ki borian” as they have chosen the path of dignity and respect.

