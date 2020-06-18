COVID-19: 22 areas sealed in Rawalpindi till June 30

RAWALPINDI – In a bid to ensure public safety and to control the spread OF CORONAVIRUS, the district administration in Rawalpindi has sealed 22 areas of the city and Cantonment areas.

According to a notification issued here, the areas which have been sealed from June 17/18 midnight till June 30, 9 pm include Union Council 21 to 28 of Rawal Town, Dhoke Kala Khan, Qayyumabad, Iqbal Town, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Kashmiria, Kuri road, Ali Abad, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Sadiqabad, Magistrate Colony, Afandi colony, Sattelite Town A, C block, Muslim Town and Khurram Colony.

While seven areas of Rawalpindi Cantonment board including Dheri Hassan Abaad, Talli Mohri,Gousia chowk, Jhawara,Tench Bhatta, People colony and Allama Iqbal town have also been sealed.

The notification said that the decision was taken in larger public interest and was taken in exercise of powers conferred under section 144 of "The Code of Criminal Procedure 1898" to ensure public safety, conserve lives, maintain peace and tranquility.

There will be controlled entry and exit in the said areas identified as hotspots of C virus disease, the notification elaborated.