COVID-19: Lockdown imposed in 41 UCs of Karachi

KARACHI - The district administration has imposed smart lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots in 41 union councils (UCs) of Karachi to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

A notification in this regard has been issued stating that due to spike in coronavirus infections in the city, the lockdown has been imposed from 7:00pm today (Thursday) for a period of two weeks and will remain in force till July 2.

Lockdown will be imposed in 5 UCs of District Korangi, 5 UCs of District South, 17 UCs of District East, 6 UCs of District West, 6 UCs of District Malir and 2 UCs of District Central, read the notification.

Wearing facemask has been made mandatory and all kinds of private gathering, pillion riding, public transport in these areas will also remain suspended for a period of two weeks

However, grocery stores and medicals stores in the areas will remain open.