CTD kills four terrorists in Balochistan

QUETTA – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police claimed to have gunned down four terrorists during an operation near Quetta on Friday.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out on a tip-off in an area that is 60km away from the provincial capital. The CTD was informed that terrorists were present at a hideout.

The spokesperson said that during an exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, while six of them managed to flee. The terrorists were belonging to a banned outfit.

The official further said that a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was seized from them.

“They were involved in attacks on security forces in the last one month,” the spokesperson said.

Last month, the CTD had foiled a major terror bid and killed four terrorists in Quetta’s suburban area.