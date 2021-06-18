CTD kills four terrorists in Balochistan
Web Desk
11:27 AM | 18 Jun, 2021
CTD kills four terrorists in Balochistan
Share

QUETTA – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police claimed to have gunned down four terrorists during an operation near Quetta on Friday.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out on a tip-off in an area that is 60km away from the provincial capital. The CTD was informed that terrorists were present at a hideout.

The spokesperson said that during an exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, while six of them managed to flee. The terrorists were belonging to a banned outfit.

The official further said that a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was seized from them.

“They were involved in attacks on security forces in the last one month,” the spokesperson said.

Last month, the CTD had foiled a major terror bid and killed four terrorists in Quetta’s suburban area.

More From This Category
Pakistan demands India tighten nuclear safety
09:03 AM | 18 Jun, 2021
Pakistan logs 1,043 new Covid cases, 39 deaths in ...
08:36 AM | 18 Jun, 2021
Pakistani man gets 12 years in jail for posting ...
01:06 AM | 18 Jun, 2021
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist ...
10:52 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
KP becomes first province in Pakistan to conduct ...
10:04 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
PAF delegation meets Azerbaijan’s top air force ...
09:37 PM | 17 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic makes heads turn with her bold photoshoot for magazine
10:40 AM | 18 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr