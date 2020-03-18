Coronavirus in Pakistan: PM Imran briefed in DG Khan over measures to control COVID-19 outbreak
Share
DERA GHAZI KHAN – Prime Minister Imran Khan reviewed the steps taken to prevent Coronavirus outbreak during his visit to Dera Ghazi Khan as the national tally hit 272 on Wednesday.
During the visit, he was briefed about the arrival of zaireen and steps taken for their screening to check Coronavirus, residence, food, and drinking facilities at the Command and Control Room in Dera Ghazi Khan.
The Prime Minister also visited the quarantine center at DG Khan and inquired after the zaireen staying there.
Zaireen expressed happiness on the arrival of the Prime Minister and satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them.
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Chairman NDMA also accompanied the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government to take every possible step to provide best facilities to the general public regarding prevention from coronavirus.
COVID-19: Pakistan confirms two coronavirus ... 11:04 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
PESHAWAR – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has confirmed Pakistan's first two deaths from a novel ...
Addressing a briefing about government's initiatives regarding Coronavirus in Dera Ghazi Khan this evening, he said that provision of screening facility should be ensured to daily wagers, in all panahgahs across the province.
He directed to inform the general public about arrangements and steps taken by the government in controlling the situation.
The premier warned that strict action would be taken against hoarders and illegal profiteers for exploiting the situation.
- PCB issues coronavirus test reports of all players12:12 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Pilots' vigilance saves two PIA planes from midair collision11:59 AM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Chile declares 90-day state of emergency as more than 8,700 died due ...11:25 AM | 19 Mar, 2020
-
- Two cops martyred in attack on Hangu police check-post10:33 AM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Winona Ryder doesn’t believe ex Johnny Depp can be violent towards ...08:02 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
- Zara Noor Abbas pens an emotional note for the entire team of ...02:44 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
- Another Hollywood celeb tested positive for coronavirus02:22 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019