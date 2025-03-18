Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Facebook’s unexplained demonetization of Pakistani pages hits content creators hard

KARACHI – Several Pakistani content creators are apparently caught in crossfire of policy changes by Meta owned platform as sudden demonetization of major Facebook pages left people in dire straits.

Despite abiding by the platform’s guidelines and having millions of followers. This abrupt policy change has caused confusion and concern about their future earnings.

Facebook implemented stricter financial requirements for monetization, now demanding creators to link their bank accounts and share tax documentation from approved countries. Several creators claimed that they were excluded from the list of eligible countries, and that Pakistanis can no longer access features like in-stream ads – which was key source of revenue.

In the last 2-3 days, scores of content creators reported that their monetization features—such as in-stream ads, reel ads, photo post earnings, and story monetization—have been disabled. Despite writing to social media giant, there was nothing to do.

Pakistani Facebook Pages Demonetized

Those familiar with such trends said the recent demonetization comes amid revision of FB policies as new changes restrict use of Pakistani bank accounts and tax information for monetization purposes.

Content creators are now required to link their accounts to US, UK, UAE and other countries to access monetization features.

These new policies have triggered the immediate loss of monetization privileges for many creators who have consistently adhered to Facebook’s content guidelines. The sudden shift has left long-standing content creators in distress, as they are now unable to monetize their work.

There are several reasons behind demonetization include using ineligible bank accounts, contrasting tax information, incorrect financial details, and unverifiable payment information.

To restore monetization, creators must align their financial details with Facebook’s eligible countries, ensure accuracy, and avoid using third-party or incorrect data. They should also stay updated with Facebook’s changing policies and fill out monetization information carefully.

