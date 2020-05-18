Hrithik Roshan fasted for 23 long hours
MUMBAI - Bollywood's handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan just pulled off a 23-hour fast, the Dhoom 2 actor revealed in an Instagram post. Hrithik, made the announcement with a selfie, followed by a picture of a timer counting the number of hours he fasted.
Not just Hrithik, but other actors such as Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and even filmmaker Karan Johar have shared pictures of themselves acing the salt and pepper look for the lockdown. Hrithik’s fans were once again impressed by his great looks.
Hrithik is in lockdown with his two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. He recently made a contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of the frontline warriors by facilitating the delivery of hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police personnel on duty.
