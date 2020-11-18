Michael B. Jordan named PEOPLE's sexiest man alive
Share
Michael B. Jordan has been crowned the title of PEOPLE magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.
The 33-year-old actor, famous for his performances in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and “Black Panther,” was unveiled as this year’s winner Tuesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Jordan takes over the title from singer John Legend, who made it to last year’s cover.
"It's a cool feeling," Jordan told the magazine. "Everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of."
Other celebs who have bagged this title previously include Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Channing Tatum, David Beckham and Idris Elba.
- Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force calls on Pakistan Naval Chief to ...01:43 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
-
-
-
- President Alvi, CM Buzdar and other politicians hail Karachi Kings ...01:02 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
-
-
- Zeena Ali becomes New Zealand's first police constable to wear hijab ...12:41 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020