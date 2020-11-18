Michael B. Jordan named PEOPLE's sexiest man alive

01:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Michael B. Jordan named PEOPLE's sexiest man alive
Share

Michael B. Jordan has been crowned the title of PEOPLE magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

The 33-year-old actor, famous for his performances in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and “Black Panther,” was unveiled as this year’s winner Tuesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Jordan takes over the title from singer John Legend, who made it to last year’s cover.

"It's a cool feeling," Jordan told the magazine. "Everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of."

Other celebs who have bagged this title previously include Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Channing Tatum, David Beckham and Idris Elba.

More From This Category
Michael B. Jordan named PEOPLE's sexiest man alive
01:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
‘Friends’ reunion expected to film in March ...
01:11 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s decaying mansions ...
01:09 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Zeena Ali becomes New Zealand's first police ...
12:41 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Asim Azhar, Humayun Saeed and others celebrate ...
12:19 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
McDreamy is back – Patrick Dempsey makes a ...
05:38 PM | 17 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Michael B. Jordan named PEOPLE's sexiest man alive
01:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr