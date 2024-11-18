Sharjah International Book Fair 2024 concludes after welcoming 1.82 million visitors from over 200 countries

SHARJAH – The 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024) concluded on Saturday, attracting 1.82 million visitors from over 200 countries and solidifying its reputation as a global cultural hub.

The event took place from November 6 to 17, under the theme “It Starts with a Book.” It featured more than 2,500 publishers and exhibitors from 108 countries, maintaining its position as the world’s leading book fair in publishing rights transactions for the fourth consecutive year, with a remarkable 3,000 meetings held in just 48 hours.

Visitors were primarily from the UAE, India, Syria, Egypt, and Jordan. The most significant demographic was those aged 35 to 44, who made up 32.18% of the attendees, followed closely by the 25 to 34 age group at 31.67%, and young adults aged 18 to 24 at 13.7%. Men represented 53.66% of the visitors, while women constituted 46.36%.

Furthermore, the exhibition welcomed 135,000 students from various schools across the nation, highlighting the growing interest in promoting a reading culture among younger generations. The Book Signing Corner was especially busy, with over 1,000 authors unveiling their latest works.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah underscored the emirate’s cultural commitment by allocating AED 4.5 million to enrich public and governmental libraries. This investment enabled the acquisition of new Arabic and international titles, reinforcing libraries’ role as essential knowledge hubs.

From book Fair to thriving cultural ecosystem

Reflecting on the 43rd edition, His Excellency Ahmed Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, said: “The exceptional milestones achieved during SIBF 2024 mark a significant addition to Sharjah’s cultural journey. Welcoming 1.82 million visitors and hosting over 2,500 publishers and exhibitors from across the globe has elevated the event from a book fair to a dynamic and thriving book community. It is now a fully-fledged cultural ecosystem, bringing together creators, readers, and all key stakeholders in the literary and publishing sectors.”

He continued: “This remarkable accomplishment underscores the global significance of the cultural vision founded by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and pursued by SBA under the leadership and guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the authority’s Chairperson. Under his leadership, the fair has evolved into an inspiring model of a community dedicated to the book and all facets of its creation. It is a driving force in fostering a culture of reading and fortifying the publishing industry on both local and international fronts.”

Cultural milestones

The fair spotlighted Algerian author Ahlam Mosteghanemi as the Cultural Personality of the Year for her extraordinary contributions to Arabic literature. It also celebrated the completion of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, a monumental 127-volume achievement that preserves centuries of linguistic heritage, produced through collaboration with Arabic language academies.

Morocco took center stage as the Guest of Honour, offering a vibrant showcase of its literary and cultural heritage. Its pavilion featured over 4,000 titles, rare artefacts, and sessions led by Moroccan intellectuals, adding depth to the cross-cultural dialogues hosted throughout the fair.

A star-studded lineup and immersive experiences

This year’s program featured a diverse lineup of global icons from literature, arts, and sports, including Egyptian composer Omar Khairat, football legend Mohamed Salah, and actor Ahmed Ezz. Visitors engaged in discussions with celebrated figures such as poet Hisham El Gakh, author Stephen Bartlett, and actor Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Workshops, seminars, and panel discussions brought together over 85 Arab and Emirati writers and 49 international literary figures.

The event concluded with a spirited performance by Kuwaiti artist Humood AlKhudher, marking the finale of an extraordinary celebration of culture and creativity.