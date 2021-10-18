Pakistan reports 11 Covid deaths in last 24 hours, lowest in over 11 months
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded 11 new COVID deaths in a day, while the national positivity ratio has dropped to 1.66 percent, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Monday.
According to the latest statistics, at least 663 people contracted the deadly virus whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,265,047.
Statistics 18 Oct 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 18, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,902
Positive Cases: 663
Positivity %: 1.66%
Deaths : 11
Patients on Critical Care: 1913
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,019 patients have recovered from the novel virus and the total recoveries stand at 1,210,897. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 25,870 while the death toll has soared to 28,280.
At least 465,819 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 437,974 in Punjab 176,886 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,469 Islamabad, 33,128 in Balochistan, 34,402 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,369 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 12,849 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,530 in Sindh, 5,686 KP, 937 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 352 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 39,902 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 20,235,921 since the first case was reported.
