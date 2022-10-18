Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video at beach goes viral
Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been receiving admiration for her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves ever since she rose to fame with her Dilbar performance.
This time around, the Kusu Kusu star left the temperature soaring high with her new dance video. Oozing oomph in a bikini top and denim shorts, the Dilbar star danced on ‘Call Me Every Day’ in Mauritius
In the video, Fatehi is on the beach with choreographer Rajit Dev and make-up artist Marce Pedrozo and can be spotted having the time of her life.
Earlier, Fatehi was summoned by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing over allegations of money laundering involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who has been been jailed on charges of extortion and duping people.
