Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Silver Price Update – 18 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped to an all-time high in tandem with a strong rally in the international bullion market, with the price of gold surging by Rs14,100 per tola, reaching Rs456,900.

The bullion crossed Rs450mark for the first time while rate for 10 grams of gold also climbed by Rs12,089, settling at Rs391,718.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi Rs456,900 Lahore Rs456,900 Islamabad Rs456,900 Peshawar Rs456,900 Quetta Rs456,900 Sialkot Rs456,900 Hyderabad Rs456,900 Faisalabad Rs456,900

In the global market, gold prices also posted significant gains, rising to $4,358 per ounce (including a $20 premium), up by $141, according to APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver prices followed a similar trajectory, increasing by Rs167 per tola to reach Rs5,504, also marking a record high.

Globally, gold broke past the $4,300 per ounce barrier and is heading for its best weekly performance in over 17 years. Analysts attribute the surge to growing concerns about the stability of US regional banks, intensifying global trade tensions, and renewed expectations of interest rate cuts, prompting investors to shift towards the safe-haven asset.