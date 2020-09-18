ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday published tax directory for the year 2018 that shares details of taxes paid by federal and provincial lawmakers, personally as well as by the associations of persons (AOPs) they are members of.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2020-09-18/complete-tax-details-2018-of-pakistani-mps-1600442239-3187.pdf

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi surfaced as the highest taxpayer as he paid Rs241,329,362 during the period under review.

As per the directory, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid Rs282,449 in wake of taxes, while former president Asif Ali Zardari paid Rs2,891,455.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari paid Rs294,117 during the tax year 2018, while leaders of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif paid Rs9,730,545.