Nawaz Sharif accepts Bilawal’s invitation to virtually attend anti-govt APC

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is in London for his treatment, has reportedly agreed to attend an all parties conference being held by opposition parties to form a joint strategy to send the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over what they claim worsening situation of country.

The former-three time prime minister expressed his nod during a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier today.

Bilawal has confirmed his contact with Nawaz Sharif on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September”.

Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) September 18, 2020

The opposition parties, including PML-N, PPP, JUI-F had decided to hold an APC at the Zardari House in Islamabad on September 20.

The decision was taken after a Rahbar Committee meeting, which was attended by leaders of all opposition parties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaders of the PTI has been expressed rage over Nawaz’s involvement in political activities, saying the latter has gone to the London for treatment not for the politics.

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif as the Punjab government denied approving extension in his London stay, expressing reservations on his medical reports.