FBR imposes Rs35 million penalty on Justice Isa’s wife for failing to disclose UK properties
Web Desk
09:41 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
FBR imposes Rs35 million penalty on Justice Isa’s wife for failing to disclose UK properties
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed the Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa to pay tax liabilities of Rs35 million over failing to disclose her three properties in the United Kingdom.

The tax body sent its order to Sarina Isa in disclosure of foreign properties case, which was taken up by the FBR in the light of a split order issued by the top court in a president reference against Justice Isa, which has been quashed.

The wife of the top judge has raised objection on the order and announced to challenge it in the tribunal. She termed the 164-page order illegal, adding that the order was issued without hearing her by the tax official.

She added that income generated through agriculture land, her salary and selling of property in Karachi were not considered by the FBR.

Sarina has asked the FBR to give him a copy of all her returns and provide documents which were relied on in assessment.

More From This Category
Two troops martyred in Miranshah operation
11:54 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Suzuki likely to unveil 9th Generation Alto this ...
11:48 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir intensified efforts ...
09:57 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
PAMI elects Prof Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman as new ...
08:50 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Nawaz Sharif finally joins Twitter to stay ...
07:53 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Three public, private schools sealed in Punjab ...
07:21 PM | 19 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I learnt how to ride a bike for 'Quaid e Azam Zindabad': Mahira Khan
06:11 PM | 19 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr