Woman gang-raped in presence of husband in Pakistan's village days after motorway case

LAHORE – As Pakistanis are already in trauma due to horrific gang-rape incident on Lahore-Sialkot motorway, another similar happening rent their hearts as a woman was gang-raped in presence of his husband in an area of Kala Shah Kaku, Sheikhupura.

A police officer said on Friday that the couple had reached Lahore from Rawalpindi earlier this month in search of jobs and they were sitting outside Minar-e-Pakistan after running out of cash.

At that time, a man managed to trap them with a promise of arranging jobs and shelter for stay for them.

According to the victim, the man took them to his village in Kala Shah Kaku where four to five man held them hostage and gang-raped her in presence of her husband.

Police said that a case had been registered and an investigation was underway while six suspects have been detained so far.

The medical test has been conducted and her DNA samples have been collected by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

The incident comes days after a woman was gang-raped in front of her children on motorway by two robbers when she was waiting for help as her vehicle had run out of fuel.

A key suspect in the case has been registered while police hunt for another suspect is underway.