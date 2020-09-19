PM Imran directs to revive film industry, promote Pakistan’s culture globally
Web Desk
08:44 AM | 19 Sep, 2020
PM Imran directs to revive film industry, promote Pakistan’s culture globally
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to revive cinema industry for promotion of national identity, culture and heritage and said that promotion of Pakistan's unique identity locally and globally, and acquainting the youth with cultural heritage is the government's priority.

While chairing a meeting in Islamabad to discuss the role and revival of cinema industry the premier directed the relevant ministries and departments to furnish a road-map for revival of film industry, promote cultural and societal values of the country.

He said cinema plays a vital role to highlight social values and national heritage, besides providing quality and inexpensive entertainment to the people.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on revival of the cinema industry and challenges confronting it.

