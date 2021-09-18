FM Qureshi to leave for UK this month

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would embark on a four-day official tour to the United Kingdom later this month.

Reports said that Qureshi will be in London from September 26-29 and will hold meetings with British officials on Afghanistan, bilateral relations and others.

The foreign minister will also address a defence think tank and will meet British-Pakistani community leaders.

A day earlier, the UK government announced to remove Pakistan from its red travel list after five months.

The British authorities have also removed Kenya, Oman, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Maldives, Turkey and Bangladesh from the list.

In a recent interview with The Independent, FM Qureshi said that the UK should accept the new reality in Afghanistan and immediately release aid to the Taliban-run government.