Pakistani celebs express disappointment after NZ tour called off

The disappointing news of the New Zealand cricket team cancelling its tour of Pakistan left the cricket buffs in absolute despair.

The internet was left heartbroken after the much-awaited New Zealand and Pakistan cricket series came to an abrupt end. Angering the netizens, an outpour of tweets demonstrated how the cricket fans were shocked and frustrated

Joining the masses, the Pakistani stars also shared their two cents on the matter. Humayun Saeed, Farhan Saeed, Faysal Quraishi, Anoushey Ashraf deemed that Pakistan is a safe country for sports.

Strange & disturbing move by New Zealand. The entire world is aware law & order in Pakistan is under complete control; our security & intelligence agencies are outstanding at their job. Last minute cancellation without any proof makes NO sense! Disappointing for millions of fans! — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) September 17, 2021

We all know who’s behind this pettiness. But we have seen worse and will wait for the games to return with patience and resilience still. Good things are on their way. Shoutout to Wasim Khan for doing his best to bring cricket back to Pakistan. #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/FH4qgwXvri — Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) September 18, 2021

Pakistan is as safe as it gets for any cricketing nation that comes here. Unfortunate to see the unilateral cancellation of the #PAKvNZ series - a sad day for international cricket.#PakvsNz #Pakistan #NewZealand — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) September 17, 2021

Very disappointed to hear about #NZ backing out of the game at the last minute. This is just sad and shocking after all the work that had been put in by the organisers as well as the team. Millions of cricket fans have been let down today. #PAKvNZ — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) September 17, 2021

Its sad but its ok. We’re a nation used to bouncing back. Pakistan is safe & always will be. We’ll still open heartedly welcome New Zealand or any other nation that thinks otherwise bcz thats who we are. p.s. beware of a cornered Pakistan, world. See u at t20 world cup! #PAKvNZ — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 17, 2021

Following points for New Zealand to remember: ° 9 Pakistanis were killed in the Christchurch attack. ° Pakistan stood strong with New Zealand. ° Pakistan toured New Zealand in the worst of Covid circumstances regardless of the crude treatment by NZ authorities on that tour. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021

As a Pakistani citizen I want to know the credible threat that @BLACKCAPS found. It is only fair to share that intelligence with the @GovtofPakistan so that if there is a real threat it can be neutralized immediately & lives are protected. #PAKvNZ — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) September 17, 2021

Dear Kiwis, Itni Overacting… — Rabia Anum Obaid (@RabiaAnumm) September 17, 2021

Earlier, an official statement was released on the Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and Govt of Pakistan made fool proof security arrangements for all visiting teams. 1/4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 17, 2021