Pakistani celebs express disappointment after NZ tour called off
Web Desk
05:30 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Pakistani celebs express disappointment after NZ tour called off
Share

The disappointing news of the New Zealand cricket team cancelling its tour of Pakistan left the cricket buffs in absolute despair.

The internet was left heartbroken after the much-awaited New Zealand and Pakistan cricket series came to an abrupt end. Angering the netizens, an outpour of tweets demonstrated how the cricket fans were shocked and frustrated

Joining the masses, the Pakistani stars also shared their two cents on the matter. Humayun Saeed, Farhan Saeed, Faysal Quraishi, Anoushey Ashraf deemed that Pakistan is a safe country for sports.

Earlier, an official statement was released on the Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

PAKvNZ: New Zealand team cancels Pakistan tour ... 10:25 AM | 17 Sep, 2021

RAWALPINDI – In a surprise development, the New Zealand cricket team Friday cancelled its tour of Pakistan. The ...

More From This Category
‘Dafaa Hojao Tum’ — Resham set to star in ...
04:59 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Areeba Habib-starrer ‘Nehar’ to highlight the ...
04:35 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Ahsan Khan proud to become goodwill ambassador ...
06:09 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
Malala proud of Angelina Jolie for writing a book ...
04:55 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
Dur-e-Fishan and Danish Taimoor pair up for ...
04:30 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
Alka Yagnik super excited for Imran Abbas's new ...
04:12 PM | 17 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebs express disappointment after NZ tour called off
05:30 PM | 18 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr