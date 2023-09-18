USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to gain ground against dollar in interbank  

KARACHI - The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the dollar, and it gained another 0.29 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

On Monday, the local currency was being quoted at 296, with an increase of Rs0.85 in the inter-bank market as the government tightened the noose around the hoarders.

Last week, PKR moved up nearly 2 percent across five sessions to close at 296.85 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

The rupee continued on a positive trend, extending its merry run against the greenback.

Federal authorities advanced cracked down on smuggling, lending support to the currency markets while new reforms were made in the Exchange Companies’ sector.