11:41 AM | 19 Apr, 2021
PM Imran breaks ground for Margalla Avenue project (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday performed the ground-breaking ceremony of Islamabad-Margalla Highway.

Margalla Avenue will link M-1 to Murree Road, and it will connect GT Road with E-10 and Constitution Avenue as well.

Margalla Avenue is part of Islamabad’s master plan prepared in 1960 but it could not be constructed yet. Capital Development Authority is initiating work on this project.

The incumbent Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government decided to construct this road from the Sangjani area on G.T. Road to Satra Meel. Earlier, the CDA board had decided to get this project done through the ministry of defense.

Hiba Bukhari wins hearts by reciting Naat
07:23 PM | 18 Apr, 2021

