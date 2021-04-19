Physical classes for grade 9 to 12 resume across Pakistan

LAHORE – Physical classes for higher secondary and intermediate resumed across Pakistan today.

Attendance at educational institutions today was short after religious groups announced a countrywide strike in wake of the Lahore operation.

Schools and colleges reopened in over 13 districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas Sunday said that 50 percent of the students will be called in on Mondays and the remaining half on Thursdays. All educational institutions have been advised to ensure strict Covid-19 SOP implementation. The remaining districts would follow their regular schedule, Murad added.

On the other hand, junior classes, from 1 to 8, will remain suspended till Eidul Fitr while universities continue to operate online in the Covid-hit districts, while they would continue to function as per routine in the districts with “less than eight percent (Covid) positivity”.

On Sunday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood addressed after an emergency meeting with provincial education and health ministers. Classes from grades nursery to eight will, on the other hand, remain closed till Eid. Universities located in districts with high coronavirus cases have been instructed to move classes online, he said in a national presser.

Shafqat further announced that all inter, matric, and O/A level examinations will be held as per schedule this year. Cambridge exams too will be taken as per the date sheet announced by the international board starting April 26.