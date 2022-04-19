Bantain Ramadan ki Barkatain, Habib Oil k Sath

Ramadan is a month that is unlike any other. In terms of blessings, spiritual rewards and emotional upliftment, there isn’t any other month in the whole year that can fulfill the blessings of Ramadan. Amongst the numerous elements and teachings that this month imparts, being generous and sharing your blessings with others remains more important than anything else.

Once again, Habib Oil is sharing a beautiful message through its Ramadan campaign. “Kbhi ye pocha ha k kitna baant deti ho?” Many of us forget that there are many people around us who are less privileged not just in terms of money but other aspects as well. Sharing even a small part from our blessings can make a huge difference which we can’t imagine. This is the lesson that HOM is imparting this year through its recently released DVC.

We’ve been deeply touched by HOM’s such thoughtful message. In the holy month of Ramadan, the acts of donating are appreciated and rewarded greatly by Allah. So, this Ramadan, let’s share the gifts of health, wealth and happiness with Super Habib Oil. Made with double refined technology and loaded with essential vitamins as well as natural antioxidants, these premium cooking oils are the touch of health that you and your family need.

Make the most out of this month and collect all the blessings of Ramadan through your good deeds. With Super Habib Oil, start sharing the gifts of health and taste with family, friends and others around you. So, what are you waiting for order now from HOM’s web store and make delicious food for your loved ones.