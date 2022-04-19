Pakistani consumers to face slow internet on April 21, here’s why
LAHORE – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Tuesday announced that internet users are likely to face downgraded speeds due to a fault reported in the international submarine cable.
In a social media post, PTA said a power reconfiguration activity on a section of international submarine cable, SMW4, will be undertaken from 2-7 am.
It also mentioned that alternate measures to provide uninterrupted internet services to users will be taken to meet capacity requirements and to return to full functionality at the earliest. The availability of internet services will be as usual throughout the country.
This is for the second time that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reported a fault in SMW4 within six months, as a similar fault was reported that affected the internet speeds across Pakistan back in February.
SMW4, the South East Asia-Middle East-West Europe 4, is an approximately 18,800 km submarine cable connecting Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria, and France.
The cable system consists of two fiber pairs, with an initial design capacity of 1.28Tbps, upgraded to 4.6Tbps in 2015.
