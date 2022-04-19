Who is who in PM Shehbaz’s cabinet?

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s 34-member cabinet on Tuesday took oath at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadar.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to the 34 cabinet members after President Arif Alvi refused to take oath from the members of the coalition government.

Some of the cabinet members have been given portfolios of different ministries.

Reports said that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has been appointed as interior minister, Miftah Ismail as finance minister, Ahsan Iqbal as planning minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique as railways minister while Azam Nazir Tarar has been made law minister while the portfolio of minister for parliamentary affairs has been given to Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

Jamhuri Watan Party’s Shahzain Bugti has been given the ministry of anti-narcotics, Balochistan Awami Party leader Israr Tareen will serve as defence production minister while JUI-F’s Mufti Abdul Shakoor has been appointed as religious minister.

The Ministry of State and Frontier Region (Safron) has been given to Talha Mahmood while Mualana Asad Mahmood has been appointed as minister of communication.

PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema will serve as minister for food security while MQM-P’s Syed Aminul Haque has been re-appointed as minister for information technology and PPP’s Murtaza Mahmood has been given the charge of ministry of industry.