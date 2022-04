PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 34-member cabinet takes oath

ISLAMABAD – Federal and state ministers of the incumbent coalition government on Tuesday took oath to form the cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to the 31 federal ministers and three ministers of state at the President House.

Earlier, PM Sharif’s government was forced to delay the ceremony on Monday after President Arif Alvi refused to take oath from the ministers of the new government.

Previously, President Alvi went went on leave after complaining of 'discomfort', just hours before he was scheduled to administer the oath of the prime minister to Shehbaz.

Those who took oath as the federal ministers include:

PML-N

Khawaja Muhammad Asif,

Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah,

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq,

Rana Tanveer Hussain,

Khurram Dastgir Khan,

Marriyum Aurangzeb,

Khawaja Saad Rafique,

Miftah Ismail,

Mian Javed Latif,

Riaz Hussain Pirzada,

Murtaza Javed Abbasi,

Azam Nazeer Tarar,

PPP

Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah,

Syed Naveed Qamar,

Sherry Rehman,

Abdul Qadir Patel,

Shazia Marri,

Syed Murtaza Mahmood,

Sajid Hussain Toori,

Ahsan ur Rehman Mazari,

Abid Hussain.

MMA

Asad Mahmood,

Abdul Wassey,

Mufti Abdul Shakoor,

Muhammad Talha Mahmood,

MQM-P

Syed Amin-ul-Haq,

Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari,

Muhammad Israr Tareen,

JWP

Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti

PML-Q

Tariq Bashir Cheema.

The Ministers of State who took the oath included: Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Hina Rabbani Khar and Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Engineer Amir Muqam and Awn Chaudhary have been appointed as advisers.