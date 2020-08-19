Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj canceled by Netflix after six seasons

Hasan Minhaj's Netflix comedy talk show, Patriot Act, has been cancelled.

The 34-year-old announced the news Tuesday on Twitter.

"What a run," he wrote. "@patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show."

"TY to @netflix and everyone who watched," he further added, "Now it's time to return these screens to Best Buy."

Peabody-winning comedy show was launched on Netflix in October 2018 and has aired a total of 39 episodes since it started.

Patriot Act dove into the modern cultural and political moments with Minhaj using his comic storytelling ability to explore the global trends shaping the world.

The show bagged a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Motion Design and won a Peabody Award for entertainment.

