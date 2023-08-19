Umar Akmal meets Nawaz Sharif in London, what’s cooking inside?

LONDON– Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal held a meeting with PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his residence in London.

The video of the meeting went viral on social media in no time with claims that the right-handed batsman is going to join the PML-N ahead of the elections in the country.

The cricketer also talked to media after the media when he revealed that he had made a “special request” to meet the former prime minister, saying he was thankful to the PML-N supremo for sparing some time for him.

However, he stayed away from revealing the discussion he had held with the former three-time prime minister.

Umar Akmal met Nawaz Sharif in London. pic.twitter.com/36UBY2y8Q4 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) August 18, 2023

Responding to a question, he said the situation of cricket would improve further after the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country.

In February 2020, Umar Akmal was handed a three-year ban from all forms of cricket by the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he failed to report about a match-fixing related approach during the Pakistan Super League in 2020.

His sentence was reduced to a year following an appeal by Akmal. In 2021, Umar Akmal had been allowed to resume club cricket activities as part of his rehabilitation process.