World Bank powers Pakistan with $195mn for energy sector reforms
Share
ISLAMABAD – The World Bank has approved a $195 million loan for cash-strapped Pakistan to improve electricity distribution and implement energy sector reforms to increase service quality for consumers.
A statement issued by the Washington-based international financial institution cited that the Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project (EDEIP) will help distribution companies improve operations to manage the electricity supply more efficiently and increase the reliability of the electrical grid.
It focuses on cost-saving interventions to increase revenue collection and reduce losses, and on modernizing operations by employing technology and information systems, the statement also reads.
“The project will also invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, particularly grid stations and transmission lines, which are critical to distribution and utility services.”
World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine said the financial viability of the power sector depended on improving the efficiency of electricity distribution companies that delivered electricity to consumers.
“These efforts will improve the operational and financial performance of select distribution companies to improve their bankability and ultimately generate more private sector participation," he added.
Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project will support institutional reforms to improve governance and transparency and will develop systems and practices to improve managerial performance and compliance with regulatory requirements.
The project will also assist in building the technical capacity of the distribution companies by providing training programs, tools, and equipment to improve staff performance in key utility operations.
ADB approves $385mn for urban development ... 10:28 AM | 11 Dec, 2021
PESHAWAR – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $385 million to improve the livability and community ...
EDEIP’s team leader said the project would focus on strengthening operations and governance of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, Multan Electric Power Company, and Peshawar Electric Supply Company.
He also added that the EDEIP complements ongoing power sector support from the World Bank, including on transmission network, renewable energy generation, as well as reforms through the Pakistan Programme for Affordable and Clean Energy (PACE), which focuses on improving its financial viability and transitioning to low-carbon energy.
The project aimed to curb reducing carbon emissions and it will increase the reliability of electricity services for residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial sector consumers in project areas.
Pakistan set to join ADB’s first ever Energy ... 08:35 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Asian Development Bank has confirmed that Pakistan will be made part of its first-ever Energy ...
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Drenching in farm animals12:57 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Organic Media09:44 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- OIC summit: Pakistan proposes six-point strategy to tackle ...01:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
- August 2021 ‘altered’ Afghanistan’s political landscape but ...12:46 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Woman presiding officer, husband arrested as rigging allegations mar ...12:22 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
- LIVE: OIC moot on Afghanistan underway in Islamabad12:03 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
- In a historic first, NASA’s spacecraft touches the Sun11:49 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ – First teaser of Sabar Qamar and Zahid ...04:25 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Humayun Saeed receives UAE’s Golden Visa06:38 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Nabeel Zuberi's wedding picture storms the internet05:24 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021