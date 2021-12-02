Pakistan set to join ADB’s first ever Energy Transition Mechanism
ISLAMABAD – Asian Development Bank has confirmed that Pakistan will be made part of its first-ever Energy Transition Mechanism aimed to support energy mix conversion over clean renewable solutions.
The development was shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Twitter.
He thanked President ADB Masatsugu Asakawa for confirming Pakistan’s inclusion into mechanism and also shared the confirmation letter.
Aslam said, initially, a prefeasibility study would be carried out in the selected countries to assess their energy mix and propositions for viable transition from existing fossil fuels to clean energy with least impact on the economy of the proposed country.
