Why does Faysal Quraishi want Pakistani women to make biryani for their men on Election Day?

As the country gears up for the general elections scheduled for February 8, political activities are burgeoning across Pakistan. In this charged atmosphere, prominent TV host and actor Faysal Quraishi seized the opportunity to make a distinctive and thought-provoking request to women.

Taking to Instagram, Quraishi extended a humble plea to Pakistani mothers and sisters, urging them to prepare homemade biryani on the day of the general elections.

In his heartfelt message, he emphasized the significance of this gesture, urging women to ensure that their husbands, brothers, and sons make decisions that do not jeopardize the future of coming generations due a simple plate of biryani.

On the work front, he is gearing up for a comeback on the silver screen. Faysal is set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming films "Deemak" and "Mango Jutt."