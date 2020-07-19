Two Afghan goods trucks enter India through Wagah Border
Web Desk
10:39 AM | 19 Jul, 2020
Two Afghan goods trucks enter India through Wagah Border
Share

LAHORE - Two trucks of Afghan goods crossed over to India on Saturday, six days after Pakistan announced the resumption of Afghan exports to India through the Attari-Wagah border to facilitate transit trade, Hindustan Times reported.

"This was the first shipment of licorice (mulethi) entered the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari, on Saturday,” said a senior Indian Customs official in Amritsar.

“We had information that seven or eight trucks of Afghan goods would enter India, and we had made arrangements accordingly,” said a senior official of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI), which oversees the ICP’s affairs.

"At the special request of the government of Afghanistan" and "with a view to facilitating Afghanistan’s transit trade," Pakistan will allow Afghan exports through Wagah crossing from July 15, after taking COVID-19 measures, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said on July 13.

On July 12, Pakistan also opened the Angor Ada and Dand-e-Patan crossings in Paktia and Paktika provinces to Afghan goods, almost two weeks after it opened the Spin Boldak, Torkham and Ghulam Khan crossings.

More From This Category
Govt tells reason behind increasing PTV license ...
11:32 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
Pakistan makes arrests over destruction of ...
10:44 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
Four factories catch fire in Karachi, rescue ...
10:19 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
Pakistan to launch anti-polio campaign in ...
08:42 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
Kashmiris mark Accession to Pakistan Day on both ...
08:20 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
PM Imran's aide denies dual citizenship ...
07:03 PM | 19 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'King of Ghazal' remembered on 93rd birth anniversary
08:31 PM | 18 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr