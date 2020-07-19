Oil Tankers call off strike after talks with energy minister
Web Desk
10:16 AM | 19 Jul, 2020
Oil Tankers call off strike after talks with energy minister
Share

ISLAMABAD - Oil Tankers Contractors Association has called off their announced strike after successful talks with the government, averting a possible fuel crisis in the country, reports Radio Pakistan.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and a delegation of Oil Tankers Contractors Association in Islamabad on Saturday. 

“The government has accepted our demands. Some orders have already been made, while certain notifications would be issued on Monday,” said Shoaib Ashraf, a spokesman for Oil Tankers and Contractors Association (OTCA).

Ashraf said the supply of fuels to outlets had been resumed from Saturday evening.

Representatives from provincial and federal government departments including Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Chairmen of the Provincial Revenue Authorities, Managing Director Pakistan State Oil, and officials of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority attended the meeting.

It was decided that a joint team of the Oil Tankers Contractors and FBR would meet tomorrow to sort out the issue of an increase in the income-tax.

It was also decided that the Sindh Revenue Board would convene a meeting with other provincial revenue authorities tomorrow to resolve the input adjustment against Services Sales Tax. 

Oil tankers association had on Thursday announced to discontinue supply around the country as a protest against a recent increase in income tax, provincial services tax, and toll tax.

More From This Category
Govt tells reason behind increasing PTV license ...
11:32 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
Pakistan makes arrests over destruction of ...
10:44 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
Four factories catch fire in Karachi, rescue ...
10:19 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
Pakistan to launch anti-polio campaign in ...
08:42 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
Kashmiris mark Accession to Pakistan Day on both ...
08:20 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
PM Imran's aide denies dual citizenship ...
07:03 PM | 19 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'King of Ghazal' remembered on 93rd birth anniversary
08:31 PM | 18 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr