Malala Yousafzai celebrates graduating from Oxford

Nobel laureate and social activist Malala Yousafzai has added another feather in her cap!

Congratulations are in order for the 22-year-old as she recently graduated from Oxford with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Malala took to Twitter to share her achievement with the world and mark the celebration of this big milestone of hers. She also posted a picture with her family and another one, in which she's drenched in cake.

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. 😴 pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,” she wrote.

Sharing that she'll be taking some time off from studying hard, Malala wrote, “I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.”

Malala first announced the new of her graduation on June 8 when she took part in the YouTube special, #DearClassof2020. She still had “four more exams to go” at that time.

Still four more exams to go 😩, but thank you 🙏 https://t.co/LlANUQeRPi — Malala (@Malala) June 8, 2020

We wish her all the best for the future. Happy graduation!