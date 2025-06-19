LESCO issues update on installation of AMI electricity meters

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has decided to offer significant relief to its large commercial and industrial consumers.

The company has issued a notification to install only one AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) smart meter instead of two.

According to the new policy, consumers shifting to solar systems will no longer be required to install a backup meter.

Consumers will now have the option to choose between a backup or main meter for billing purposes. For new connections, instructions have also been issued to install only one smart “LT TOU” meter.

With the new policy, consumers will save Rs45,000 on meter installation, while an additional relief of Rs 80,000 will be given under the AT Box category.

This move is expected to result in total savings of up to Rs125,000 for consumers.

LESCO has jurisdiction over the civil districts of Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Nankana, and Sheikhupura in Punjab, Pakistan.

This means LESCO is responsible for distributing electricity and providing connections to consumers within these areas.