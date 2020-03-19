Chile declares 90-day state of emergency as more than 8,700 died due to coronavirus around the world
SANTIAGO - Chile has declared a 90-day state of emergency in the country as the coronavirus has infected more than 204,000 people around the world and the death toll has exceeded 8,700.
In South Korea, with 93 more cases of the COVID-19 number of infections cases rose to 8,413. The newly confirmed cases stayed below 100 for the fourth consecutive day.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 139 more patients were discharged from quarantine after full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 1,540.
Iran announced that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 17,361, of whom 1,135 have died while 5,710 have recovered.
In Italy, government threatened to ban all outdoor exercise while the death toll rose to three thousands after another 475 new deaths. There are a total of 35,713 confirmed cases in Italy, with more than 4,000 having successfully recovered, the Radio Pakistan reported.
In United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced to close schools from Friday as a response to the coronavirus pandemic while death toll reached to 104 after a 33 new deaths.
French health authorities reported 89 new deaths from coronavirus taking the total to 264.
In Canada, the government has decided to provide an 18.6 billion dollars aid package directly to affected families and businesses.
