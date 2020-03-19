Pilots' vigilance saves two PIA planes from midair collision
Web Desk
11:59 AM | 19 Mar, 2020
KARACHI - Two planes of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) narrowly escaped collision when they came in front of each other at same altitude, local media reported.

The situation erupted due to fault in air traffic control system, however, the traffic controller immediately issued alert to the pilots.

The pilots reacting with vigilance avoiding the disaster and saved lives of several passengers and staff.

A flight PK-352 was heading towards Islamabad from Karachi while PK-785 was going to London from Islamabad.

More info to follow...

