Coronavirus: Pakistan suspends Hajj training programme to ensure pilgrims' safety

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has temporarily suspended the hajj training programmes of government hajj scheme pilgrims.

In a statement, , said Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday said that the training programmes have been suspended for ensuring safety of the intending pilgrims, adding that the training of hajj rituals would continue through social media.

He said suspension orders of hajj training had already been conveyed to all Haji camps and pilgrims. The large gatherings of people have already banned in the country to avert spread of deadly coronavirus.

He said the government was in close contact with Saudi Arabia regarding the arrangements of Hajj 2020.