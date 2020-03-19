Coronavirus: Pakistan suspends Hajj training programme to ensure pilgrims' safety
Share
ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has temporarily suspended the hajj training programmes of government hajj scheme pilgrims.
In a statement, , said Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday said that the training programmes have been suspended for ensuring safety of the intending pilgrims, adding that the training of hajj rituals would continue through social media.
He said suspension orders of hajj training had already been conveyed to all Haji camps and pilgrims. The large gatherings of people have already banned in the country to avert spread of deadly coronavirus.
He said the government was in close contact with Saudi Arabia regarding the arrangements of Hajj 2020.
- COVID19: Pakistan leads South Asia with the highest number of ...10:58 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 256 GB Storage, Quad Rear Cameras, launched in ...08:58 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Hero of North Waziristan, Lt Agha Muqaddas, laid to rest in Lahore08:52 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Avoid travel, maintain social distancing: FO to Overseas Pakistanis ...08:38 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- COVID-19 pandemic could destroy up to 25 million jobs worldwide as ...08:20 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Ali Zafar hits 4 million Instagram followers02:19 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Shagufta Ejaz urges fans to avoid going out unnecessarily, wash hands ...02:08 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Friends reunion special at HBO Max reportedly delayed because of ...02:05 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019