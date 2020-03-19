Maya Ali opens up about her ‘frightening’ coronavirus experience

Maya Ali took to Instagram to talk about her ‘frightening’ coronavirus ordeal and it’s truly daunting!

The Parey Hut Love star recently came back from a fundraising campaign in the US and had to go through a coronavirus test upon her arrival in Lahore last week.

Maya penned her scary experience on social media, revealing her stress, anxiety and sleepless nights she experienced while waiting for the results, which turned out negative.

“It’s been almost five days since I came back from my Shaukat Khanum fund raising US tour. I had chills when I was there. I got really worried so when I arrived at Lahore airport, they had a proper procedure for all the travelers to go through under the screening,” she wrote.

“Then I got checked myself and waited 2 days for results. Alhamdulillah test turned out negative,” the star shared with a masked photo of herself.

Maya went on to say, “But this whole process wasn’t that easy. Stress, anxiety, sleepless nights and most importantly that fear. I know it’s a crucial time, not only for Pakistan but actually for the whole of humanity.”

“Now they don’t have any source to feed themselves and their families. They can’t even get checked themselves because of affordability.”

Maya has emphasised that people should realise the severity of the coronavirus pandemic and is worried about those who rely on daily wages.

“I’ll request the government of Pakistan to think about them and try to arrange a team who can reach them and get them checked free of cost. This is not a time to panic and this time too shall pass by InshaAllah.”

The actor concluded her heartfelt post with a final message. “For now social distancing is the only way for our safer future. We won’t hug for some time so we can meet more happily later. Have faith in Allah and do take every possible precaution for yourself, for your family and for the entire humanity.”

