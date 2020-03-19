Hero of North Waziristan, Lt Agha Muqaddas, laid to rest in Lahore
LAHORE – Lieutenant Agha Muqaddas, who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan on Wednesday, was laid to rest with full military honours in Pir Ronki graveyard today.
He died along with three soldiers in a fight against terrorists in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.
Earlier, the Namaz-e-Janaza of the martyr was offered at Goal Bagh, Shadbagh, which was attended by a large number of people, army officers, friends, and MPAs Ghazali Saleem Butt and Chaudhry Shahbaz.
A unit of Pakistan Army paid tribute to the late officer by presenting guard of honour.
Brigadier Asif Hayat, Brigadier Muhammad Ahmad, Brigadier Ali Ijaz and Lieutenant Hamza laid wreaths on behalf of the president, prime minister, army chief and course mates on the grave.
