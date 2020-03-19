Hero of North Waziristan, Lt Agha Muqaddas, laid to rest in Lahore
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:52 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
Hero of North Waziristan, Lt Agha Muqaddas, laid to rest in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – Lieutenant Agha Muqaddas, who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan on Wednesday, was laid to rest with full military honours in Pir Ronki graveyard today.

He died along with three soldiers in a fight against terrorists in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan. 

Earlier, the Namaz-e-Janaza of the martyr was offered at Goal Bagh, Shadbagh, which was attended by a large number of people, army officers, friends, and MPAs Ghazali Saleem Butt and Chaudhry Shahbaz.

A unit of Pakistan Army paid tribute to the late officer by presenting guard of honour.

Young officer among 4 Pakistani soldiers martyred ... 09:43 PM | 18 Mar, 2020

RAWALPINDI – Four soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while seven terrorists were also killed during an ...

Brigadier Asif Hayat, Brigadier Muhammad Ahmad, Brigadier Ali Ijaz and Lieutenant Hamza laid wreaths on behalf of the president, prime minister, army chief and course mates on the grave.

More From This Category
Coronavirus: Govt dispatches 17 tonnes food for ...
08:27 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
NCC meeting today to discuss situation regarding ...
01:16 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus fear: IHC orders release of prisoners ...
01:10 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
Sindh reports first coronavirus death taking ...
12:49 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
Pakistan opens Chaman-Spin Boldak border to ...
10:56 AM | 20 Mar, 2020
Pakistan launches website to see real-time ...
10:31 AM | 20 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kubra Khan shares tips to fight coronavirus scare
06:21 PM | 20 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr