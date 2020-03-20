US announces one million dollars aid for Pakistan to fight coronavirus
WASHINGTON – United States (US) Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells said that the US will provide 1 million dollars to Pakistan under USAID programme to enhance monitoring and rapid response against novel Coronavirus.
In a tweet, she said that US and Pakistan both are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges.
And the U.S. and #Pakistan are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges. There are 100+ recent Pakistani graduates of @CDCgov's epidemiology lab training on the ground investigating #COVID19 cases in #GilgitBaltistan & #Punjab right now. AGW #Partners4Prosperity— State_SCA (@State_SCA) March 19, 2020
She further said that there are over hundred Pakistani graduates engaged in the lab training of Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, investigating Coronavirus cases in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.
