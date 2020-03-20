US announces one million dollars aid for Pakistan to fight coronavirus
Web Desk
08:32 AM | 20 Mar, 2020
US announces one million dollars aid for Pakistan to fight coronavirus
WASHINGTON – United States (US) Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells said that the US will provide 1 million dollars to Pakistan under USAID programme to enhance monitoring and rapid response against novel Coronavirus.

In a tweet, she said that US and Pakistan both are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges.

She further said that there are over hundred Pakistani graduates engaged in the lab training of Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, investigating Coronavirus cases in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

