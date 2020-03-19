Justice Qasim Khan takes oath as LHC chief justice

LAHORE - Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday took oath as chief justice of the Lahore High Court at a ceremony held at the Punjab Governor House.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath to Justice Khan. The ceremony was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, senior judges and lawyers were present on the occasion.

Justice Qasim Khan is the 50th chief justice of the Lahore High Court after President Arif Alvi on Friday approved his appointment.