Justice Qasim Khan takes oath as LHC chief justice
11:13 AM | 19 Mar, 2020
Share
LAHORE - Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday took oath as chief justice of the Lahore High Court at a ceremony held at the Punjab Governor House.
Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath to Justice Khan. The ceremony was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, senior judges and lawyers were present on the occasion.
Justice Qasim Khan is the 50th chief justice of the Lahore High Court after President Arif Alvi on Friday approved his appointment.
- COVID19: Pakistan leads South Asia with the highest number of ...10:58 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 256 GB Storage, Quad Rear Cameras, launched in ...08:58 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Hero of North Waziristan, Lt Agha Muqaddas, laid to rest in Lahore08:52 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Avoid travel, maintain social distancing: FO to Overseas Pakistanis ...08:38 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- COVID-19 pandemic could destroy up to 25 million jobs worldwide as ...08:20 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
Things that can help to boost your immune system during the coronavirus outbreak
02:54 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Ali Zafar hits 4 million Instagram followers02:19 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Shagufta Ejaz urges fans to avoid going out unnecessarily, wash hands ...02:08 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Friends reunion special at HBO Max reportedly delayed because of ...02:05 PM | 19 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019