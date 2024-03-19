Search

Lifestyle

Yashma Gill, Komal Meer ecstatic over Islamabad United’s victory in PSL 9 

Web Desk
06:51 PM | 19 Mar, 2024
Last night, the final match of the PSL Season 9 was played at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Stadium, featuring a thrilling encounter between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.

Chasing Multan's target of 160 runs, Islamabad United achieved victory with 2 wickets remaining, securing their third PSL championship title.

Imad Wasim was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, scoring 19 runs and taking 5 wickets.

Actresses Yashma Gill and Komal Meer were also spotted supporting their team, Islamabad United, dressed in the team's cap and black-and-white attire.

Following Islamabad United's triumph, both actresses were seen smiling, capturing memorable moments with the cartoon lion mascot present in the stadium.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

