Trump’s USAID Shutdown move blocked by US Court in legal setback

Trumps Usaid Shutdown Move Blocked By Us Court In Legal Setback

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s hasty moves to shut USAID have been blocked by US federal judge amid legal challenges.

Judge Theodore Chuang temporarily stopped Trump’s order to dismantle US Agency for International Development (USAID), citing actions taken by Elon Musk’s Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE) violated multiple provisions of the American Constitution.

In its ruling, the judge ruled that terminations of USAID employees must stop, though he did not mandate the reinstatement of those previously placed on leave.

The development comes as over two dozen lawsuits were filed by USAID employees who argued that Musk’s actions were part of a broader “reckless” strategy to dismantle U.S. government agencies. The employees contended that Musk’s power was illegitimate since he had not been officially nominated for a government position or confirmed by the Senate. The plaintiffs sought to prevent further cuts and reversals to DOGE’s ongoing actions at USAID.

USAID closure

The future of USAID is uncertain as Donald Trump administration plans to possibly merge it with the U.S. Department of State. After Trump returned to office, USAID announced employee layoffs and recalled workers from international assignments. Trump has criticized USAID’s spending and called for it to be shut down, supported by Elon Musk, who has labeled the agency as a “criminal organization.”

However, both Trump and Musk have not provided substantial evidence for these claims, and any efforts to close USAID will likely face legal challenges.

USAID funding cut puts 530 Pakistani scholarship students at risk

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

