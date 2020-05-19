PM Imran directs to clear all outstanding dues of media houses before Eid
Web Desk
07:43 PM | 19 May, 2020
PM Imran directs to clear all outstanding dues of media houses before Eid
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to clear all outstanding dues of media houses before Eid, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday.

Briefing teh media about decisions taken at federal cabinet's meeting held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Shibli said PM Khan was briefed about outstanding dues of various media houses owed to different ministries.

The premier instructed all the ministries to clear their dues so that media houses can pay salaries and outstanding amounts of media workers before Eid.

More From This Category
India may initiate confrontation with Pakistan, ...
11:57 PM | 19 May, 2020
ADB approves $300m for Pakistan to fight ...
10:28 PM | 19 May, 2020
ANP's Secretary General tests positive for ...
07:55 PM | 19 May, 2020
PM Imran directs to clear all outstanding dues of ...
07:43 PM | 19 May, 2020
Chinese Military Medical team visits NCOC
05:59 PM | 19 May, 2020
NAB to file corruption reference against foreign ...
05:01 PM | 19 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgic, Engin Altan and other Ertugrul stars hope to meet Pakistani fans soon
04:33 PM | 19 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr