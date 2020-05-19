PM Imran directs to clear all outstanding dues of media houses before Eid
07:43 PM | 19 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to clear all outstanding dues of media houses before Eid, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday.
Briefing teh media about decisions taken at federal cabinet's meeting held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Shibli said PM Khan was briefed about outstanding dues of various media houses owed to different ministries.
The premier instructed all the ministries to clear their dues so that media houses can pay salaries and outstanding amounts of media workers before Eid.
