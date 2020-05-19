You’re only replaceable if you think you can be replaced, says Syra Yousuf
Share
Everyone looks gorgeous with a full face of makeup, but it’s even better when they look equally as beautiful with no makeup on at all.
Popular actor Syra Yousuf recently uploaded a no-makeup picture of herself on Instagram and people couldn’t get enough of her beauty.
However, when one user sympathised with her for “being replaced,” Syra had the best response ever.
For years, Pakistan has had a full-on obsession with Syra Yousaf and Shahroz Sabzwari’s relationship. The news of the actor’s divorce and rumours of Sabzwari’s companionship with model Sadaf Kanwal, has now led to people going on about how someone can “be so beautiful but still replaceable.”
This distasteful comments hasn’t settled well with many as they believe that a woman of her stature can never be replaced.
So when someone commented below Syra’s picture in an attempt to sympathise with her, she responded by saying, “You are only replaceable if you think you can be replaced.”
The former VJ’s comment has been all over social media platforms and fans are supporting her through it!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- India may initiate confrontation with Pakistan, top envoy in US warns ...11:57 PM | 19 May, 2020
- ADB approves $300m for Pakistan to fight coronavirus10:28 PM | 19 May, 2020
- New Nepal map heightens territorial dispute with India08:39 PM | 19 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 948 deaths; COVID-19 tally nears 45,00008:06 PM | 19 May, 2020
- ANP's Secretary General tests positive for coronavirus07:55 PM | 19 May, 2020
- You’re only replaceable if you think you can be replaced, says Syra ...12:44 PM | 19 May, 2020
-
- Saba Qamar opens up about her 8 years long abusive relationship in ...11:00 AM | 19 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020