Breakup? Zoya Nasir, fiancé Chrisitan Betzmann unfollow each other on Insta

11:42 PM | 19 May, 2021
Breakup? Zoya Nasir, fiancé Chrisitan Betzmann unfollow each other on Insta
Share

A celebrated couple Zoya Nasir and her fiancé Chrisitan Betzmann, a German Vlogger, have unfollowed each other on Instagram, igniting speculations about their breakup.

The latest development was spotted on their Instagram handles days after a dholki event was arranged by Zoya’s friend earlier this month as the wedding bells for the couple were ringing.

In February this year, Zoya Nasir, the Zebaish star, and Christian Betzmann officially announced their engagement.

Zoya, being an avid social media user, has always been shared cute clicks of herself and Christian while setting the standards high.

From an adorable friendship to a dreamy proposal on a beach, the news of their engagement shared by the pair on their social media through pictures.

The 30-year-old Pakistani star wrote in a post, "He asked and I said yes. Thank you for being my light in the darkest hours and showing me the true meaning of happiness. Here's to a forever with you, my soulmate ❤️"

Ghana Ali trolled for marrying ‘millionaire old ... 02:13 PM | 19 May, 2021

Actress Ghana Ali recently married in an intimate ceremony and seemed like she is living a fairytale, as the newlyweds ...

More From This Category
Pakistani celebs join Al-Quds rally in Karachi to ...
08:42 PM | 19 May, 2021
Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes first baby ...
11:00 PM | 19 May, 2021
Wasim Akram speaks up against deadly Gaza ...
03:30 PM | 19 May, 2021
Momina Mustehsan tests positive for coronavirus
03:50 PM | 19 May, 2021
Yashma Gill offered Rs2m to get married
03:45 PM | 19 May, 2021
Mathira wants to adopt a Palestinian child
02:40 PM | 19 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Breakup? Zoya Nasir, fiancé Chrisitan Betzmann unfollow each other on Insta
11:42 PM | 19 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr