Breakup? Zoya Nasir, fiancé Chrisitan Betzmann unfollow each other on Insta

A celebrated couple Zoya Nasir and her fiancé Chrisitan Betzmann, a German Vlogger, have unfollowed each other on Instagram, igniting speculations about their breakup.

The latest development was spotted on their Instagram handles days after a dholki event was arranged by Zoya’s friend earlier this month as the wedding bells for the couple were ringing.

In February this year, Zoya Nasir, the Zebaish star, and Christian Betzmann officially announced their engagement.

Zoya, being an avid social media user, has always been shared cute clicks of herself and Christian while setting the standards high.

From an adorable friendship to a dreamy proposal on a beach, the news of their engagement shared by the pair on their social media through pictures.

The 30-year-old Pakistani star wrote in a post, "He asked and I said yes. Thank you for being my light in the darkest hours and showing me the true meaning of happiness. Here's to a forever with you, my soulmate ❤️"