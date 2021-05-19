Breakup? Zoya Nasir, fiancé Chrisitan Betzmann unfollow each other on Insta
Share
A celebrated couple Zoya Nasir and her fiancé Chrisitan Betzmann, a German Vlogger, have unfollowed each other on Instagram, igniting speculations about their breakup.
The latest development was spotted on their Instagram handles days after a dholki event was arranged by Zoya’s friend earlier this month as the wedding bells for the couple were ringing.
In February this year, Zoya Nasir, the Zebaish star, and Christian Betzmann officially announced their engagement.
Zoya, being an avid social media user, has always been shared cute clicks of herself and Christian while setting the standards high.
From an adorable friendship to a dreamy proposal on a beach, the news of their engagement shared by the pair on their social media through pictures.
The 30-year-old Pakistani star wrote in a post, "He asked and I said yes. Thank you for being my light in the darkest hours and showing me the true meaning of happiness. Here's to a forever with you, my soulmate ❤️"
Ghana Ali trolled for marrying ‘millionaire old ... 02:13 PM | 19 May, 2021
Actress Ghana Ali recently married in an intimate ceremony and seemed like she is living a fairytale, as the newlyweds ...
- COVID-19 – India sets global record for daily deaths12:05 AM | 20 May, 2021
- Breakup? Zoya Nasir, fiancé Chrisitan Betzmann unfollow each other ...11:42 PM | 19 May, 2021
-
- PCB hunts for full-time head of women's cricket10:37 PM | 19 May, 2021
- PM Imran inaugurates low-cost flats for labourers in Peshawar10:29 PM | 19 May, 2021
- Pakistani celebs join Al-Quds rally in Karachi to condemn Israeli ...08:42 PM | 19 May, 2021
-
- Wasim Akram speaks up against deadly Gaza violence03:30 PM | 19 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021