Big Mac lover celebrates 50th anniversary of eating ‘best hamburger’ every day

09:41 PM | 19 May, 2022
Source: guinnessworldrecords.com
MADISON – Donald Gorske, also known as ‘Big Mac enthusiast’, recently celebrated his 50th anniversary with his love for the flagship product of international fast-food chain McDonald's.

On Tuesday, the 68-year-old, who hailed from the midwestern US state of Wisconsin, marked the 50-year anniversary of him eating the Big Mac almost every day, per Guinness World Records.

The top authority on record-breaking achievements said the US man got his hands on the burger in 1972 when he visited his local McDonald's in Fond du Lac.

Gorske first etched his name in history books in the year 1999 when he ate 15,490, before breaking it with a new record of 32,340 Big Macs last August.

The junk food enthusiast, who is apparently in a healthy shape, never missed eating his favorite burger in the last five decades except for the eight days in this period. “I’ve counted every Big Mac I’ve eaten my whole life,” he told a media outlet.

He went on to say that these hamburgers were good to him, adding ‘there's really nothing else I'd rather eat.’

The man, who recently made headlines with an unusual record, even featured as a 'Big Mac expert' in the 2004 documentary 'Super Size Me’.

Gorske holds a very special relationship with his local McDonald’s as the franchise has his portrait mounted on the wall. The branch of the international fast-food chain also reacted on the day of his munching milestone. Staff hung a sign outside the franchise that read "Congrats Don on 50 years of Macs".

The famous hamburger by McDonald’s consists of two beef patties, which were covered with a sesame seed bun. It also includes pickles, lettuce, onion, and cheese.

