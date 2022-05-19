Joint action needed to tackle food security challenges, says FM Bilawal at New York moot

09:06 AM | 19 May, 2022
Joint action needed to tackle food security challenges, says FM Bilawal at New York moot
NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the world to join hands for a collaborative action to tackle the challenge of food security posed by Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and conflicts.

He expressed his view while addressing "Global Food Security Call to Action" Ministerial Meeting in New York on Thursday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that recent geopolitical developments have aggravated already difficult situation of food security.

He highlighted that Pakistan has the potential not only to meet its domestic food needs but also provide assistance to save people in the region and world from hunger.

He, however, lamented that Pakistan remained unable to exploit its own agricultural and economic potential.

Climate change, Covid pandemic and poverty make Pakistan insecure in food, water and energy, the foreign minister highlighted.

He highlighted that Pakistan is on the front to run advocacy campaign for hunger-stricken people in Afghanistan, adding that the South Asian country also extended humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and Ukraine.

He said hunger has no nationality, poverty does not care for the colour of our skin and climate catastrophe does not recognize ethnicity, Radio Pakistan reported.

Highlighting intensity of climate crisis, the foreign minister said climate change has an ever increasing direct threat to food security across the globe.

Pakistan’s agriculture and food security is at risk due to acute shortage of water, he said as the United Nations has listed Pakistan among 23 drought-hit countries in the world. 

